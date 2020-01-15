Sarileru Neekevvaru Success: Mahesh Babu Is Now The Highest-Paid Actor Of Telugu Cinema!

Mahesh Babu, the superstar is currently on a high with the success of his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action thriller, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi has emerged as a great commercial success. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has now emerged as the highest-paid actor of Telugu cinema, with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

According to the rumour mills, Mahesh has doubled his remuneration post the success of Maharshi, which was an exceptional success at the box office. Apparently, the charming actor has charged about 40 Crores for Sarileru Neekevvaru, thus emerging as the highest-paid actor of the Telugu film industry.

Apart from the remuneration, Mahesh Babu is also expected to take home a share of the profit, as the mass entertainer has already emerged as a commercial success. As per the sources close to the project, Sarileru Neekevvaru has made around 50 Crores just from the non-theatrical rights, which includes the satellite and online streaming.

Mahesh Babu has also emerged as the most bankable actor of contemporary Telugu cinema, with the great box office performance and pre-release business done by Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor has played an army officer in the Anil Ravipudi directorial that features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The latest reports suggest that Mahesh Babu has finally wrapped up the promotional activities of Sarileru Neekevvaru, and is planning to go for a break. If the reports are to be true, the superstar is planning to go on a family vacation to a foreign locale with wife Namrata and kids.

After coming back, Mahesh Babu will kickstart the highly-anticipated upcoming untitled project for which he teams up with Vamsi Paidipilly, the Maharshi director once again. The team is yet to finalise the title, female lead, and rest of the star cast of the project, which is expected to go on floors in May 2020.

Also Read:

Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 3 Box Office Collection Report: Maintains Steady Business Even On Monday

Sri Reddy Makes Surprising Comment On Sarileru Neekevvaru Actor Mahesh Babu!