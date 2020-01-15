    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Success: Mahesh Babu Is Now The Highest-Paid Actor Of Telugu Cinema!

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babu, the superstar is currently on a high with the success of his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The action thriller, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi has emerged as a great commercial success. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has now emerged as the highest-paid actor of Telugu cinema, with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      According to the rumour mills, Mahesh has doubled his remuneration post the success of Maharshi, which was an exceptional success at the box office. Apparently, the charming actor has charged about 40 Crores for Sarileru Neekevvaru, thus emerging as the highest-paid actor of the Telugu film industry.

      Apart from the remuneration, Mahesh Babu is also expected to take home a share of the profit, as the mass entertainer has already emerged as a commercial success. As per the sources close to the project, Sarileru Neekevvaru has made around 50 Crores just from the non-theatrical rights, which includes the satellite and online streaming.

      Mahesh Babus Remuneration For Sarileru Neekevvaru Is Revealed | Mahesh Babu Is The Highest Paid Actor Of Tollywood

      Mahesh Babu has also emerged as the most bankable actor of contemporary Telugu cinema, with the great box office performance and pre-release business done by Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor has played an army officer in the Anil Ravipudi directorial that features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

      The latest reports suggest that Mahesh Babu has finally wrapped up the promotional activities of Sarileru Neekevvaru, and is planning to go for a break. If the reports are to be true, the superstar is planning to go on a family vacation to a foreign locale with wife Namrata and kids.

      After coming back, Mahesh Babu will kickstart the highly-anticipated upcoming untitled project for which he teams up with Vamsi Paidipilly, the Maharshi director once again. The team is yet to finalise the title, female lead, and rest of the star cast of the project, which is expected to go on floors in May 2020.

      Also Read:

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 3 Box Office Collection Report: Maintains Steady Business Even On Monday

      Sri Reddy Makes Surprising Comment On Sarileru Neekevvaru Actor Mahesh Babu!

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue