Sarileru Neekevvaru Twitter Review: Audiences Give A Big Thumbs Up, Say It’s Marvellous

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been a much awaited movie for Telugu audiences. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer had created a big hype during its promotional leg, and it hit screens today, to a fantastic reception. Moviegoers took to Twitter to share their own short reviews of Sarileru Neekevvaru, and it is a thumbs up!

Check out what netizens had to say -

Shiva Satyam @aslishiva: "#OneWordReview #SarileruNeekevvaru : "Marvellous"!! It's a Complete Entertaining Package for the audience, It's undoubtedly @urstrulyMahesh's best Film in recent years. At the Box office it will be successful On Every Aspect. Guys!! Don't Miss it."

1/2. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) January 10, 2020

Aakashavaani @TheAakashavaani: "#SarileruNeekevvaru First Half : Decent army episode, very good laughing moments during train episode, Daang Daang song and a super mass interval fight. Good.

@urstrulyMahesh action during interval block is a treat for fans"

Mahesh stars as an army major in this action comedy, which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been co-produced by Mahesh, Anil Sunkara, and Dil Raju. Alongside Mahesh and Rashmika, the film has a big star cast which includes Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad and others.

(All social media posts are not edited.)