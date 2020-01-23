Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Box Office Collection: Film Fares Decently On Day 13

Anil Ravipudi's directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru has had a fantastic run at the box office for nearly two weeks now. It became the first Telugu film to cross the 100 crore mark in 2020. Although the film's collections have slowed down in the past few days, it is still doing well at the worldwide box office.

Read on to know how the film fared at the box office on day 13 -

Sarileru Neekevvaru collected over Rs 1.5 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on day 13. Its worldwide collection exceeded Rs 2 crore.

The film's domestic collection, a majority of which is from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is now over Rs 107 crore share, whereas its worldwide collection is over Rs 127 crore share.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action drama starring Mahesh Babu as an Army Major. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead opposite Mahesh. Apart from the two, the film also boasts of a stellar cast which includes Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vijayashanthi, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma and others. The film has been backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 12 Box Office Report: Collections Slow Down, But Still Decent

ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 11 Worldwide Box Office: Film Maintains A Winning Streak