Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is The Official Title Of Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27 With Parasuram!

The big announcement is finally here, as Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27 is officially titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the big news for which the fans have been eagerly waiting since months for now! He tweeted, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata Blockbuster start for another hattrick

@ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @MusicThaman."

In the poster revealed, a half profile of the actor has been shown with a tattoo of one rupee Indian coin on the neck. Going by the poster released yesterday and today, there are high chances of the movie being related to the theme of corruption happening at government offices.

Well, the fans can surely not keep calm as his tweet has crossed over 20k likes within a few minutes. The special announcement was made today, i.e May 31, on the special occasion of Mahesh's father and veteran hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. Interestingly, there were already high speculations regarding the title of the film.

Yesterday, the director of the movie Parasuram had tweeted about the big announcement as he tweeted, "Happy to announce my next with superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. Title announcement at 9.09 am tomorrow."

Happy to announce my next with superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu. Title announcement at 9.09am tomorrow.

Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/G98AXdqYLX — Director Parasuram (@DirParasuram) May 30, 2020

#SSMB27 bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments will reportedly have Bollywood actress Kiara Advani romancing the Superstar. Interestingly, the duo had earlier joined hands for the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu directed by Koratala Shiva. It is also speculated that south diva Lavanya Tripathi will be essaying the second female lead role in the highly-anticipated movie.

As per buzz, #SSMB27 is touted to be a political drama which focuses on bank frauds. It is said that Mahesh Babu will be fighting against corrupt officials and their quintessential minions in the upcoming movie. Music composer SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music, while PS Vinod will be cranking the camera for the film. The shooting of #SSMB27 will reportedly commence in July.

Talking about Mahesh's other projects, he will be a part of SS Rajamouli's next film after the latter's magnum opus RRR. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in 2022 and is bankrolled by KL Narayana. Director Koratala Siva has also announced a family entertainer with the actor.

