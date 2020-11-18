Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Anushka Shetty To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu? Here’s The Truth

Not too long ago, a tweet from director Parasuram thrilled the fans that announced the inclusion of gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The innumerable fans and followers of the actress were thrilled with the news and even trended hashtags soon after the tweet went viral.

Apparently, the tweet suggested that the actress will be playing a very powerful role of a bank manager in the thriller. The tweet read, "It is very pleasure to welcome @MsAnushkaSetty garu to #SarkaruVaariPaata team. Thanks for playing a powerful role in our film. I sure you will rock as bank manager role in our film. Can't wait to start shooting."(sic)

Well, let us tell you that Anushka Shetty is not a part of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the tweet is not from the official account of director Parasuram Petla. Instead, a fake account has been created under the name of Parasuram with a profile and timeline picture similar to that of his original one, to circulate fake updates about the director's highly awaited film. With the fake update going viral, netizens are expecting Parasuram to react to the counterfeit Twitter account.

On a related note, Anushka Shetty and Mahesh Babu have earlier worked together for Trivikram Srinivas' Khaleja (2010) and Rakshakan (2016).

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film's shoot will reportedly begin in the US soon. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady in the action thriller. If reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor might play the antagonist in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the highly awaited film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

