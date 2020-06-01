Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beats Vakeel Saab & RRR To Become The Most Tweeted Tollywood First Look!

The recent title announcement of Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27, i.e. Sarkaru Vaari Paata created quite a buzz on social media. The announcement, which received tremendous response on the internet has emerged as the most tweeted Tollywood first look, thanks to the netizens, who showered immense love on the poster. Fans of Mahesh Babu, who were eagerly awaiting the announcement, have now created a big record, as the hashtag #SarkaruVaariPaata becomes the fastest tweeted title on Twitter in 24 hours, beating the top scorer Vakeel Saab's first look hashtag, which garnered 3.5 million votes.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has received 4.4 million tweets on the microblogging site within 24 hours, has also broken the first look tweets record of his earlier movies Sarileru Neekevvaru (2.4M), which stands on third spot and Maharshi (858K) on fourth. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is on spot number 5 with 727K tweets. Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role has taken the sixth spot with 710K tweets, while Mahesh's Bharat Ane Nenu stands on the seventh position on the list with 610K total tweets.

Here is the list

1) Sarkaru Vaari Paata- 4.4M

2) Vakeel Saab- 3.5M

3) Sarileru Neekevvaru- 2.4M

4) Maharshi- 858K

5) RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram)- 727K

6) Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India- 710K

7) Bharat Ane Nenu- 610k

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has also become the most re-tweeted pre-look and most liked pre-look in 24 hours.

#SSMB27 touted to be a political drama revolving around bank fraud will start shooting from July. Directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, the movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments. As per the buzz, the entertainer will have Bollywood actress Kiara Advani romancing Mahesh. The duo has recently worked in Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva. Music composer SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music, while PS Vinod will be cranking the camera for the film.

