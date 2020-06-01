Sarkaru Vaari Paata Has A Shocking Connection To One Of Mahesh Babu’s Tags SSMB, Read To Find Out!

Just the other day, the makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming venture, #SSMB27 announced the title of the film. The highly-anticipated movie, directed by Parasuram, has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Well, with the fans going gaga over the title revelation, we have found a bizarre connection of the new film title with Mahesh Babu's Tag SSMB. Wondering what it is? Well, the tag has a strange connection with the titles of the actor's last four movies including Sarkaru Vaari Paata from the backward order.

For instance, the 2018 movie Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva starts with letter B, 2019 movie Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally starts with letter M. Similarly, his recent movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, helmed by Anil Ravipudi starts with alphabet S and the upcoming project also starts with the letter S. Now, taking them collectively in a reverse order makes it SSMB, which is the same abbreviation used by Mahesh Babu fans on social media.

To put it simply,

S- Sarkaru Vaari Paata

S- Sarileru Neekevvaru

M-Maharshi

B-Bharat Ane Nenu

Interestingly, the three movies emerged as major hits at the theatres, and we are sure that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also repeat the history with its big release. Also, the three successful hit movies have been made with a budget of Rs100 crore, and we hear that the upcoming project will also be rolled with the same budget. Well, that's a totally surprising coincidence, and we are sure this will be a new trivia for you to note down, if you are a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu!

#SSMB27 bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments, will have Bollywood actress Kiara Advani romancing the Superstar. As per the buzz, the political drama will focus on bank frauds, and will reportedly go on floors in July.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is The Official Title For Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27 With Parasuram!

#SSMB27: Theme Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Leaked? Read Deets Inside!