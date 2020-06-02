Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Does Mahesh Babu Wish To Rope In Pooja Hegde Instead Of Kiara Advani?

The recent title announcement of Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27 has indeed gained all the attention it needed despite the COVID-19 lockdown. The movie, now titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, has left the fans craving for more updates. Surprisingly, the makers haven't unveiled the actress of the film to romance the reigning Superstar of Tollywood on-screen. There have been several speculations doing the rounds about Kiara Advani's inclusion in the project, but the latest update hints that the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde is in talks for Mahesh's 27th venture.

Interestingly, the duo has earlier worked together in Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Well, if everything goes well and good, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh and Pooja after the 2019 movie. Now, we are sure that this piece of news is super exciting, but there has been no official confirmation yet about the same.

Meanwhile, during a recent question and answer session with his fans on Instagram live chat, the actor revealed that SVP would be a complete entertainer with a strong message. The title of the movie, directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, was announced last Sunday, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear Superstar, Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. #SSMB27 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments. The movie, touted to be a political drama, will focus on bank frauds, and will reportedly go on floors in July.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu has a handful of other big projects in his kitty. The actor is also a part of SS Rajamouli's film which will start rolling as soon as the latter's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is wrapped up. Koratala Siva, who has earlier worked with Mahesh in Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, has announced a yet-to-be-titled project with the Superstar.

Which Mahesh Babu movie are you more excited about? Tell us in the comment section below!

