Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh To Join Mahesh Babu And Team In January 2021!

Mahesh Babu's 27th venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of 2021. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film has been in the news in recent times for several speculations regarding its shoot schedule in the US.

It was said that the team has already flown to the North American country for a recce, and the cast including Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh might soon join them. Well, during her interaction with Hyderabad Times, the National Award-winning actress revealed that she might join the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team in the month of January. Keerthy, who was tight-lipped about her character in the film was quoted as saying, "There's a lot of time for that so I will only reveal more about the film later. There's time for me to join shooting, I might join in January. All I can say is I'm excited for it."

Interestingly, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will mark her maiden collaboration with the Superstar. Recently, on her 28th birthday (October 17), Mahesh welcomed the charming actress on board for the film by tweeting, "Here's wishing the super talented Keerthy Suresh a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it's one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!!"

Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

On a related note, Keerthy Suresh's social drama Miss India was recently released on Netflix. The south diva has an impressive number of movies in her kitty including Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi with Aadhi Pinisetty and a romantic-comedy with Nithiin titled Rang De. Her Tamil projects include Rajinikanth-Nayanthara's Annaatthe and Selvaraghavan's Saani Kaayidham. Keerthy is also a part of Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam period drama titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

