      Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh To Romance Mahesh Babu In Parasuram Directorial?

      Looks like the incessant search for the leading lady of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is gradually coming to an end. With several actresses being rumoured for the role, like Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde and Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar, the search has come to a full stop with a south diva. Recent grapevine suggests that Keerthy Suresh has been zeroed in to essay the love interest of Mahesh Babu in his upcoming venture. It is said that the Mahanati actress has almost been confirmed for the project and she might start shooting with the #SSMB27 team once the lockdown ends.

      Earlier, there were reports that the director had narrated the script of the film to Keerthy Suresh. Rumours suggest that the actress loved the script and has given her nod for the project. However, there has been no confirmation made by the makers about her inclusion in the most-promising project of the year.

      The title of #SSMB27, directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram was announced recently, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainment. The movie, touted to be a political drama, will focus on bank frauds and will reportedly go on floors in July.

      Meanwhile, on the professional front, Keerthy is currently shooting for Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. She is also a part of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Narendra Nath's Miss India, Eshavar Karthic's Penguin and Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi.

      Besides Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu has a slew of movies in his kitty. The actor is also a part of SS Rajamouli's film, which will start rolling as soon as the latter's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is wrapped up. Director Koratala Siva has also announced a yet-to-be-titled project with the Superstar.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
