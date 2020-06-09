Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Kiccha Sudeep To Play The Villain In Mahesh Babu Starrer?

For a while now, speculations have been rife about the female leading lady of Mahesh Babu's upcoming project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It was earlier reported that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has bagged the role of the Superstar's love interest. There was also a buzz that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde is in talks for the movie. Of lately, Dabangg 3 actress Saiee Manjrekar's name was also doing the rounds.

Well now, we have an update about the antagonist of the film. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is rumoured to have landed himself a major part in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor is said to have been cast to play the antagonist in the Mahesh-starrer.

Interestingly, the actor has essayed negative roles in Telugu movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Baahubali: The Beginnning (2015) and Eega(2012). However, an official confirmation regarding the Sandalwood baddie is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently made its title announcement on May 31, coinciding with the actor's father and yesteryear superstar, Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. An intriguing first look poster of the film was also unveiled along with the big announcement. The look had Mahesh's side profile with him sporting an earring and a tattoo of a one rupee coin on his neck.

Helmed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, the thriller is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a political thriller, which will focus on bank frauds. Much to the surprise of the fans, Mahesh Babu conducted a live chat session with his fans on the occasion of the recent title release, wherein he revealed that the movie would be a complete entertainer with a hard-hitting message. The movie will reportedly go on floors in July. How excited are you about the mammoth project? Let us know in the comment section.

