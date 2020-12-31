Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer To Release In August 2021?

Mahesh Babu is all set to entertain his countless fans and followers with his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Reportedly, the Superstar will start shooting for the entertainer soon. It is said that the film's shoot will kick start from the last week of January 2021, and the actor will join the team in February.

On the other hand, reports are rife that the makers are planning to lock August 2021 to release the highly anticipated film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Also, there have been reports suggesting that the makers have altered the story of the film. It is said the new change will remind the audience of movies like Sivaji and Challenge, but with a twist. Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram are said to be excited about the new change.

Though the film's first schedule was planned to be shot in the USA, with the second wave of COVID-19, the makers have decided to start shooting in Hyderabad.

Talking about the rest of the cast other than Mahesh Babu, the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been confirmed for the highly-talked about the project. Earlier, Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor's inclusion had made it to headlines. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is composed by celebrated music composer Thaman.

For the uninitiated, the Mahesh Babu-starrer was announced on May 31, 2020, on the special occasion of the actor's father and veteran Tollywood hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday.

