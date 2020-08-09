Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster Featuring Mahesh Babu Is Here To Raise Your Anticipation!

The electrifying motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally out! The tremendous poster featuring Mahesh Babu has indeed raised the expectation level of his fans and followers with its mass entry. Though the actor's face is not shown in the poster, one can see his well-built arm tossing a one rupee coin hinting at the theme of the film. The 44-second video with a convincing yet captivating titular background music ends with a wish for the Superstar by the makers of the film on the occasion of his 45th birthday.

Unveiling the motion poster, one of the producers of the film GMB Entertainment tweeted, "Hungama Shuru Here's the electrifying Motion Poster of #SarkaruVaariPaata."

The music director of the film Thaman also shared the joy of the big release as he tweeted, "HERE IS OUR FIRST #soundofsarkaruvaaripaata

Feeling So Good to be Back With Our #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh #HBDMaheshBabu

My love to @ParasuramPetla our super team @14ReelsPlus

@MythriOfficial @GMBents."

For the unversed, the composer's last venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a highly talked about project especially for the tracks from the film like 'Butta Bomma' and 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'. Well, the success of Allu Arjun-starrer has raised the expectations of the audience, who are awaiting a musical treat from the Mahesh Babu film. It is to be noted that Thaman and Mahesh have earlier collaborated for the 2012 film Businessman.

Touted to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have Keerthy Suresh essaying the female lead role. Though not confirmed, the inclusion of Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is also doing the rounds on social media. Helmed by Parasuram, the big-budget film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

