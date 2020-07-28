Sarkaru Vaari Paata Team To Thrill Mahesh Babu Fans On His Birthday!

Fans and followers of superstar Mahesh Babu are eagerly awaiting a new update from his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As it is a common exercise in the south film industry to unveil a film update on the lead actor's birthday, there are high chances of an update on the action-thriller unfolding on Mahesh's birthday, which is on August 9.

It is to be noted that the film's shooting has not yet started, therefore expecting a teaser or a poster is completely unfitting. As per reports, the makers of the film might release an audio byte of the actor with a highlighting dialogue from the film. There are also rumours that the makers might unveil other cast and crew of the highly-anticipated movie. Well, we can't wait to see the big update coming our way after 12 days from now.

Talking about the lead actress of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is said to be a part of the movie. Apparently, the south diva had revealed the news during a live session with her fans on social media. For the uninitiated, the makers have not yet confirmed her inclusion in the movie.

Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. Recent grapevine suggests that Kannada actor Kicha Sudeep will play the antagonist in the thriller.

The shooting of the movie has not been started due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The shooting of the film will only be started once everything gets back to normal. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to shoot the film from December 2020.

