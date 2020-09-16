Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Vidya Balan To Play Mahesh Babu’s Sister In The Parasuram Directorial?

Ever since Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced, it has been mired in several speculations especially with regards to the cast of the film. Just a few days ago, there were rumours that Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Anil Kapoor are a part of the Mahesh Babu-starrer. Well now, we have big news about the film, which will surely stupefy you to the core.

As per recent grapevine, Bollywood's Lady Superstar Vidya Balan has been approached by the makers of the film. If the rumours are to be believed, she has been narrated the story and will be essaying the role of Mahesh's sister. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same from the makers or the actress, and therefore we will have to wait until the official announcement to know the reliability of the gossip. If true, the movie will mark her third Telugu outing after 2019 films NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu.

On a related note, the film directed by Parasuram is touted to be an out-and-out political drama that deals with corruption in government offices. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. Interestingly, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her inclusion in the project during an Instagram live chat session with her fans.

As far as the shooting of the film is concerned, reportedly the first schedule of the film shoot will begin in October 2020. The film will go on floors after Dussehra for a month's schedule in the United States. It is also said that the makers are expecting to release Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Dussehra 2021.

Notably, the makers have so far unveiled the first look poster (released on Krishna Ghattamaneni's Birthday on May 31, 2020) and motion poster (released on Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, 2020) of the highly-awaited film.

