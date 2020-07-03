Saroj Khan No More! Mahesh Babu To Radhikaa Sarathkumar, South Celebs Mourn Masterji’s Demise

Mahesh Babu

"Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan."

Tamannaah Bhatia

"Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan's demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji You are truly irreplaceable."

Kajal Aggarwal

"Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma'am you will be thoroughly missed."

Radhikaa Sarathkumar

"Very saddened to hear the passing of #SarojKhan or masterji as we call her fondly. A talented creator made dancing so effortless ,worked with her in Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, in an iconic song, was amazed at how she worked on transforming the actors to her visuals RIP"

Priyamani

"You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed! #RIPSarojKhan"

Hansika Motwani

"#RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me "beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want ". Grew up watching your choreography . This year has taken away way to much May your her soul rest in peace."