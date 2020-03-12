SDT14 : Pawan Kalyan Gives First Clap To Sai Dharam Tej Movie, Shoot Starts In April 2020!

Sai Dharam Tej's next movie, SDT14 has been launched today by Pawan Kalyan. The Power Star was seen clapping the board. The function, along with the pooja ceremony, was also attended by Allu Arvind, BVSN Prasad, and Vamshi Paidipally. The film, directed by Deva Katta, will go on floors in April 2020. Nivetha Pethuraj will romance Sai Dharam Tej in the social drama, which is bankrolled by Bhagawan and Pulla Rao and music is composed by Mani Sharma.

Words are falling short for this moment...thank you so much @PawanKalyan mama for gracing the opening of our film with @devakatta garu and my producers #Bhagwan and #pullarao garu. Music by my favourite #manisharma garu and a @Shamdat2 visual...need all your blessings and love 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7EAoSZyw3c — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 12, 2020

According to reports, Sai will play a pensive role in the yet-to-be=titled movie which will be different from the characters he had played earlier. Also, the actor, who has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming movie Solo Brathuke So Better, is busy these days with the promotional activities. Sai Dharam Tej's last outing, Prati Roju Pandage with Rashi Khanna as the female lead, emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the actor.