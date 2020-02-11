    For Quick Alerts
      Senior Film Journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao Is No More; Tollywood Stars Mourn Death

      By
      |

      Senior film journalist and author Pasupuleti Rama Rao passed away early morning on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The veteran journalist was admitted to the hospital at Vanasthalipuram due to a urinary infection. His body has been brought to his residence at Indira Nagar today itself.

      Pasupuleti Rama Rao with Chiranjeevi

      Many Tollywood celebs mourn the death of a veteran journalist. Celebs like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and others expressed their condolences on social media.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
