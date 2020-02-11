Senior Film Journalist Pasupuleti Rama Rao Is No More; Tollywood Stars Mourn Death
Senior film journalist and author Pasupuleti Rama Rao passed away early morning on Tuesday in Hyderabad. The veteran journalist was admitted to the hospital at Vanasthalipuram due to a urinary infection. His body has been brought to his residence at Indira Nagar today itself.
Many Tollywood celebs mourn the death of a veteran journalist. Celebs like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and others expressed their condolences on social media.
The demise of senior journalist Pasupuelti Ramarao garu leaves a huge void and is quite saddening.— Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) February 11, 2020
He was one of the few journalists i was close to and held in high regard.
Will always cherish the conversations i had with him.
May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/gKinrcXPA0
Really saddened by the loss of senior journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao garu. He first interviewed me for Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and has since been a wellwisher who has never missed critiquing and praising my work at all times! He leaves a void that cannot be fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/8hxJSWKwCi— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 11, 2020
Child like and enthusiastic . There was always a certain innocent honesty about him .— Nani (@NameisNani) February 11, 2020
Pasupuleti Ramarao gaaru 🙏🏼
Rest in peace sir pic.twitter.com/Mt7lbEH43U
Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of senior film journalist Pasupuleti Ramarao Garu. Extending my deepest condolences to his family— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) February 11, 2020
సీనియర్ సినీ పాత్రికేయులు పసుపులేటి రామారావు గారి అకాల మరణం చాలా బాధాకరం. వారి నిరాడంబరత,వారు పాటించిన విలువలు, భావితరాలకు ఎంతో స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. పలు సందర్భాల్లో వారితో జరిపిన సంభాషణలు నాకు మిగిలిన మంచి స్మృతులు. వారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. 🙏— koratala siva (@sivakoratala) February 11, 2020