      Sensational Singer Sid Sriram Hikes Remuneration; Charges THIS Much Per Song

      Sid Sriram is now undoubtedly considered as the most sensational singer in the recent times. The singer has been giving back-to-back chartbuster songs. Because of his popularity, every musician, director, actor or producer try hard to make Sid Sriram sing at least one song in their films. Considering the demand, the singer has now said to have hiked his remuneration.

      Generally, in South film industry, male singers charge around Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per song. But now, Sid Sriram has made up his mind to surpass them. The sensational singer is reportedly charging close to Rs 5 lakh for each song. Well, it's a very huge amount for a singer. With this, Sid Sriram becomes the highest-paid singer in entire South India.

      Interestingly, the makers are ready to pay what he demands. After all, they want to use his fan following to promote their respective films. Sid Sriram has sung chartbusters like Samajavaragamana, Emo Emo from Raahu, Neeli Neeli Aakasham from Rojullo Preminchatam Ela, Maguva Maguva from Vakeel Saab and many others.

      Talking about Sid Sriram's life, he was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Later, he moved with his parents to California when he was a year old. He learned music from his mother, Latha Sriram. He simultaneously started picking up R&B (Rythm & blues- a music genre that combines elements of rhythm and blues, pop, soul, funk, hip hop and electronic music). After graduating in Music Production and Engineering from Berklee College of Music, he started visit India and performing Carnatic concerts and was also a part of December Music Season - Margazhi Utsavam.

      Right when he was about to graduate, life gave him a chance which many don't get in a lifetime- to work with AR Rahman. He was introduced to playback by Rahman through Adiye from Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Kadal. Every year, Sid spends six months in the US and the rest in India.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
