Shalini Vadnikatti Gets Hitched To Filmmaker Manoj Beedha; Pictures Go Viral!

Actress Shalini Vadnikatti, who made her debut with the 2015 Kannada film Plus, tied the knot with filmmaker Manoj Beedha. The traditional wedding took place at the groom's residence in Chennai on August 21, with only the immediate family members in attendance. In the pictures that have gone viral, Shalini looked ravishing as she wore a golden striped saree with exquisite embroidery.

The broad golden and pink border of the saree with matching accessories and maang tikka made her look as beautiful as ever. On the other hand, Manoj was spotted in an off-white Kurta and kasavu dhoti. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the wedding pictures.

Here're The Pictures From The Wedding

Reportedly, Shalini and Manoj decided to take the relationship to the next level after dating for a long time now.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Krishna and His Leela which was recently released on Netflix. The romantic-comedy film made it to the headlines for its unique yet controversial theme. Shalini Vadnikatti is also a part of films like Eureka (2020) and Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna (2020). Her Kannada film other than Plus includes Rajaru and Mr. Perfect, both released in 2017. She has also been a part of the Tamil movie Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan released in the year 2015. On the other hand, Manoj Beedha has directed the 2018 crime thriller Vanjagar Ulagam that starred Guru Somasundaram and Anisha Ambrose in lead roles.

