Sharwanand’s Grandfather Maineni Hariprasad’s House Washed Away In Andhra Pradesh Floods

The incessant rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu has brought normal lives to a standstill. Many houses in various districts have been washed away displacing thousands of people, especially in Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, Tollywood actor Sharwanand's grandfather and scientist Maineni Hariprasad's house in Krishna district's Avanigadda has submerged in floodwaters.

The building has been washed away due to the overflowing Krishna river. It is said that there is no casualty and the family members had vacated the building before the happening and are now residing at a safer location. It is to be noted that the actor has not confirmed the incident on any of his social media handles as of now. As per reports, a few houses which belonged to his great grandfather were washed away in flash floods last year (2019). Avanigadda is a coastal area located on the banks of river Krishna.

Talking about the floods in general in Avanigadda, the Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah has said that his team is monitoring the torrent and have taken much-needed steps to ensure the safety of the people. He said, "The flood is expected to recede gradually but we have fully geared up the district administration to aid the affected people."

On the work front, Sharwanand was last seen in C Prem Kumar's 2020 romantic drama, Jaanu opposite Samantha Akkineni. He has a gamut of roles and exciting projects up his sleeves including Kishore Reddy's Sreekaram, PS Venkat's Keeravani, a yet-to-be-titled project with Dream Warriors (Production Company) and a bilingual project (Tamil and Telugu) Maha Samudram directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

