Sharwanand-Samantha Akkineni's Jaanu: The Official Teaser Crosses 2 Million Views!

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni are all set to recreate the 96 magic in Telugu with the upcoming romantic drama Jaanu. Recently, the team had revealed the first official teaser of Jaanu through social media platforms. Reportedly, the promising teaser has already crossed 2 Million views on YouTube even before completing the first 24 hours of its premiere.

According to the latest updates, the official teaser of Jaanu has crossed 2.2 Million views and 110K likes on YouTube so far. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni's poetic love story is the official remake of 96, the Tamil blockbuster that featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

The 2 minutes long teaser gives a glimpse of Ram and Jaanu's unfulfilled love story. Sharwanand has reprised the role of Ram aka Ramachandran, played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. Samantha Akkineni essays the titular character Jaanu, which was played by Trisha Krishnan. Just like the original, Govind Vasantha's soulful music is the heart and soul of Jaanu official teaser.

From the teaser, it is evident that Jaanu will be a perfect remake that will do total justice to the original, which has been considered as a cult classic love story. Prem Kumar, the director of 96 himself has helmed the Sharwanand-Samantha Akkineni starrer. The lead pair's amazing performance in the teaser hints that the Telugu audiences are in for a wonderful cinematic experience.

Several popular faces of the Telugu film industry, including actor Naga Chaitanya are totally impressed with the first official teaser of the romantic drama. Chaitanya took to Twitter recently and applauded wife Samantha and the Jaanu team for the beautiful teaser of Jaanu.

Beautiful trailer .. all the best to you guys ! Truly poetic https://t.co/fQajc8yaBX — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 29, 2020

Gouri G Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, who played the younger version of Jaanu and Ram's student respectively in the original, have reprised their characters in the Telugu remake as well. Vennela Kishore, Sai Kiran Kumar, Raghu Babu, etc., have essayed the supporting roles in the movie, which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

