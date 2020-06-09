Shilpa Shetty To Play Tabu’s Role In The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Starring Nithiin?

After delivering a super hit film Bheeshma this year, Nithiin is all set to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. Nithiin will be reprising the role of a blind pianist played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Ever since the film was announced, fans are eager to know who will play the antagonist in the film.

In the original version, Tabu played the negative character Simmi. Her acting stole the show and critics and masses just loved her meaty character. Hence, fans are very excited to know who will reprise Tabu's role in the remake. Amidst all, the latest buzz suggests that Shilpa Shetty has expressed her interest to play a negative role in the black comedy, and she is expected to sign the film soon. Well, if the news turned out to be true, this will be a big comeback of the 45-year-old Shilpa in Telugu cinema after 19 years.

For those who are unversed, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in 2001 film Bhalevadivi Basu opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. Earlier, actress Ramya Krishnan was considered for the role, but things didn't work out well between the makers and the actress.

Meanwhile, directed by Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi, Andhadhun Telugu remake's shooting started in February with the Puja ceremony. The pre-production is currently going on. The cast and crew, except the antagonist, are almost finalised and the project is expected to go on floors soon.

The remake rights of Andhadhun were bought for Rs 3.5 crore by Nithiin's production house, Shrest Movies. The original version was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film bagged three national awards, which includes Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana and Best Screenplay.

