Shivathmika On Father Rajasekhar’s Health: Nanna's Fight With Covid Has Been Difficult

A few days ago, veteran Telugu actor Rajasekhar was diagnosed with COVID-19. Apart from him, his wife Jeevitha and two daughters Shivani and Shivathmika have also tested positive for Coronavirus. Ever since the news came out about the actor, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery.

Recently, Rajasekhar's daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar shared an update about his health on Twitter. She tweeted, "Dear All. Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger."

Shivathmika's tweet has indeed given a ray of hope to Rajasekhar's fans. Replying to the same tweet, many fans expressed their wish to see him on the big screen again and shared get well soon wishes.

For the unversed, a few days ago, reports were surfacing on the internet stating that the 54-year-old actor and his family members have been infected with the Coronavirus. Confirming the same, Rajasekhar himself took to Twitter and informed his fans by tweeting, "The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you !"

On the professional front, Rajasekhar will next be seen in the film Arjuna, which has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor was last seen in 2019 action-thriller Kalki (2019). Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Adah Sharma, Nandita Swetha and Pujita Ponnada in the pivotal roles.

