Shriya Saran On Living In Barcelona Amid Lockdown: My Husband & I Slept In Different Rooms

Novel Coronavirus has indeed engulfed the entire world. The deadly COVID-19 has so far killed more than 5 lakh people in the world. The contagious virus started spreading from Wuhan city of China, however, the countries like the US, Italy, Spain, UK and other European countries have been largely affected by it.

Considering the Coronavirus outbreak in Spain, the country has reported 1,72,541 COVID-19 positive cases while 18,056 people have died so far. Actress Shriya Saran too shared the bad condition of Spain in an interview with Times of India.

Shriya Saran, who is currently staying with her husband, Andrei Koscheev in Barcelona, Spain, which is one of the most affected cities in the world. Speaking about her experience during the lockdown in Spain, "I've been in lockdown for nearly a month now in Barcelona. It's surreal how drastically things changed around me ever since COVID-19 first hit us. Living in Spain, one of the worst-hit countries, I got to see first hand how quickly this virus turned our lives upside down. Life was so different just a few weeks ago."

She revealed how they saved from getting charged by Spanish Police due to their race. Shriya said, "It all changed on March 13, when Andrei (husband) and I stepped out to celebrate our anniversary, unperturbed by the coronavirus. We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That's when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed. The police passed a rule allowing only one person per household to step out and that too only if absolutely unavoidable. Andrei and I were once stopped by the cops but since he is white and I'm brown, they didn't realise we were together, so they let us go."

View this post on Instagram Holi and anniversary time A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

Shockingly, Shriya revealed that she and her husband Andrei slept in different rooms when they had symptoms of COVID-19. "Gradually, the gravity of the situation hit home as we started reading up more about the pandemic. To make matters worse, Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. 'Chances are that even if he doesn't have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,' the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he's feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us," Shriya said.

Also Read : Shriya Saran's Sultry Pool Video Is A Feast For Die-hard Fans

Shriya expressed that she is missing India and her parents. Speaking about her parents, she said, "Though things are getting better here, I miss India. I don't know when I'll be able to come home again. My parents are in Mumbai and I'm constantly on video-call with them. My mum has shared some of her recipes and I've learnt to make them. But now I'm running out of spices and garam masala, so I'm worried that I won't be able to eat desi food soon."

On a related note, Shriya will next be seen in Tamil film, Sandakkari.