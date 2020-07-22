Shriya Saran Posts About Adorable Moment With Amitabh Bachchan; Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor is admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Along with him, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are also admitted in the same hospital, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

After the news broke out, celebrities from all over the world started praying for the Bachchans' speedy recovery. Following the same, popular South actress Shriya Saran also wished Big B and his family a speedy recovery. She shared an adorable picture with Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram.

She wrote, "Get well soon @amitabhbachchan sir.... I met you years ago....you were shooting for khuda gavah....I was a kid, you were a star and will always be one ??.... your humbleness made my entire family your biggest fan....you are an actor par excellence. I have enjoyed, loved, appreciated and admired your work. Get Well Soon Sir....speedy recovery to you ,your family and all your loved ones.... One day hopefully I will get to work with You soon....that would be so so so Cool."

In the above picture, one can see Shriya and Amitabh flaunting their perfect pout like a pro. Their adorable moment is indeed priceless and we too wish Big B will comeback like a fighter. Apart from that, the Manam actress also shared a nostalgic photo from her childhood with Big B and wrote, "Can some one Spot @shriya_saran1109 in this pic with @amitabhbachchan."

On a related note, Shriya Saran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR opposite her Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn. She is also a part of Tamil film, Naragasooran. The Karthick Naren's directorial venture has been delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis. She will also be seen in another Tamil film, Sandakkari opposite Vimal.

