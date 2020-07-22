    For Quick Alerts
      Shriya Saran Posts About Adorable Moment With Amitabh Bachchan; Prays For His Speedy Recovery

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor is admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Along with him, his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are also admitted in the same hospital, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

      After the news broke out, celebrities from all over the world started praying for the Bachchans' speedy recovery. Following the same, popular South actress Shriya Saran also wished Big B and his family a speedy recovery. She shared an adorable picture with Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram.

      She wrote, "Get well soon @amitabhbachchan sir.... I met you years ago....you were shooting for khuda gavah....I was a kid, you were a star and will always be one ??.... your humbleness made my entire family your biggest fan....you are an actor par excellence. I have enjoyed, loved, appreciated and admired your work. Get Well Soon Sir....speedy recovery to you ,your family and all your loved ones.... One day hopefully I will get to work with You soon....that would be so so so Cool."

      Shriya Saran with Amitabh Bachchan

      In the above picture, one can see Shriya and Amitabh flaunting their perfect pout like a pro. Their adorable moment is indeed priceless and we too wish Big B will comeback like a fighter. Apart from that, the Manam actress also shared a nostalgic photo from her childhood with Big B and wrote, "Can some one Spot @shriya_saran1109 in this pic with @amitabhbachchan."

      Shriya Sarans Instagram post

      On a related note, Shriya Saran will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR opposite her Drishyam co-star Ajay Devgn. She is also a part of Tamil film, Naragasooran. The Karthick Naren's directorial venture has been delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis. She will also be seen in another Tamil film, Sandakkari opposite Vimal.

      Shriya Saran amitabh bachchan
      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
