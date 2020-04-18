    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shriya Saran’s Husband Andrei Koscheev Reacts To Fan’s Comment On Her B**bs

      By
      |

      Shriya Saran is currently facing a tough time in Spain, as her husband Andrei Koscheev showed symptoms of COVID-19 but he wasn't admitted in the hospital. Due to this, Shriya and Andrei had to sleep in different rooms. But now, he is feeling better and the Drishyam actress thanked god for that.

      Amidst all, a troll passed a derogatory comment about Shriya Saran on social media. In an 'Insta live' session with dear hubby Andrei Koscheev, a social media user commented on her b**bs. A user wrote, "Nice B**bs".

      Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

      Shriya Saran ignored the comment but Andrei Koscheev didn't as he responded to the user sportingly. In a Q&A session, he wrote, "I agree with you guys, more comments on her please." Well, this is indeed a perfect example of how a husband should be. Andrei's protective nature towards his wife Shriya is praiseworthy.

      For those who are unversed, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. She lives in Spain with her husband, and constantly updates her fans with her interesting social media posts.

      In an interview with a leading daily, Shriya Saran praised her hubby, Andrei. She said, "God has been kind and I'm blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than the husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He's really proud of me and my work. Whenever I'm stressed or worried about what I'm doing, he always tries to calm me down. He's the best thing that's happened to me and I'm loving every minute that I spend with him."

      Also Read : Shriya Saran On Living In Barcelona Amid Lockdown: My Husband & I Slept In Different Rooms

      On a related note, Shriya Saran will next be seen in a Tamil film, Sandakkari, which will release in 2020.

      Read more about: Shriya Saran andrei koscheev
      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X