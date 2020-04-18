Shriya Saran’s Husband Andrei Koscheev Reacts To Fan’s Comment On Her B**bs

Shriya Saran is currently facing a tough time in Spain, as her husband Andrei Koscheev showed symptoms of COVID-19 but he wasn't admitted in the hospital. Due to this, Shriya and Andrei had to sleep in different rooms. But now, he is feeling better and the Drishyam actress thanked god for that.

Amidst all, a troll passed a derogatory comment about Shriya Saran on social media. In an 'Insta live' session with dear hubby Andrei Koscheev, a social media user commented on her b**bs. A user wrote, "Nice B**bs".

Shriya Saran ignored the comment but Andrei Koscheev didn't as he responded to the user sportingly. In a Q&A session, he wrote, "I agree with you guys, more comments on her please." Well, this is indeed a perfect example of how a husband should be. Andrei's protective nature towards his wife Shriya is praiseworthy.

For those who are unversed, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. She lives in Spain with her husband, and constantly updates her fans with her interesting social media posts.

In an interview with a leading daily, Shriya Saran praised her hubby, Andrei. She said, "God has been kind and I'm blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than the husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He's really proud of me and my work. Whenever I'm stressed or worried about what I'm doing, he always tries to calm me down. He's the best thing that's happened to me and I'm loving every minute that I spend with him."

Also Read : Shriya Saran On Living In Barcelona Amid Lockdown: My Husband & I Slept In Different Rooms

On a related note, Shriya Saran will next be seen in a Tamil film, Sandakkari, which will release in 2020.