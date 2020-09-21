Shriya Saran’s Romantic Birthday Celebration Pictures With Hubby Andrei Koscheev Go Viral
Shriya Saran recently shared pictures of her 38th birthday celebration with husband Andrei Koscheev on Instagram. The actress, who turned 38 on September 11, 2020, had gone on a romantic date with her dear hubby.
In the photos, one can see Shriya spending quality time with hubby Andrei on a farm. The couple's romantic pictures went viral on the internet and fans can't stop gushing over their cosy moments.
Shriya Saran Thanks Andrei Koscheev
Shriya shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration with husband Andrei. She captioned the post, "Thank you for a beautiful birthday @andreikoscheev Thank you for all your wishes ."
Shriya & Andrei’s Romantic Moments
In the photo, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev can be seen lying on the field. They are indeed looking cute together and the smile on their faces shows how much they are enjoying each other's company. The duo looked super cool in casual outfits.
Shriya Saran In Gamanam
Apart from this, the makers of Gamanam also gave a surprise to Shriya Saran's fans by releasing her first look on her birthday. Directed by Sujana Rao, the thriller will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
Shriya Saran In RRR
Shriya Saran is also a part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR. She is playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn in the film. The film also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.
