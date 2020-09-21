Shriya Saran’s Romantic Birthday Celebration Pictures With Hubby Andrei Koscheev Go Viral

Shriya Saran Thanks Andrei Koscheev

Shriya shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration with husband Andrei. She captioned the post, "Thank you for a beautiful birthday @andreikoscheev Thank you for all your wishes ."

Shriya & Andrei’s Romantic Moments

In the photo, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev can be seen lying on the field. They are indeed looking cute together and the smile on their faces shows how much they are enjoying each other's company. The duo looked super cool in casual outfits.

Shriya Saran In Gamanam

Apart from this, the makers of Gamanam also gave a surprise to Shriya Saran's fans by releasing her first look on her birthday. Directed by Sujana Rao, the thriller will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Shriya Saran In RRR

Shriya Saran is also a part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR. She is playing a key role opposite Ajay Devgn in the film. The film also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.