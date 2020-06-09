Shriya Saran To Pair Opposite Ajay Devgn In SS Rajamouli’s RRR!

The star-studded magnum opus of SS Rajamouli, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is gearing up to resume shoot as the state government grants permission. Well, with the speculations about the storyline and date of shoot doing the rounds, we have bumper news for the fans who are awaiting the highly-anticipated movie. Well, the latest addition to the cast of RRR is south diva Shriya Saran, who is all set to essay an extended cameo in the movie, opposite Ajay Devgn.

The charming actress confirmed the news during an Instagram chat with her fans. She went on to add that she has a very emotional role in the movie, which will be seen in the flashback episodes. "I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. I hope to join the sets once the Coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume," Shriya added.

Well, if rumours are to be believed, Rajamouli is not happy with the actress' revelation about her character in the film. It is said that the director also called her up to express his disapproval over the act. While it is also reported that Rajamouli is happy with Shriya's announcement and her inclusion in his movie after 5 years of Chatrapathi starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Interestingly, the actress has essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in Bollywood film Drishyam too, which was directed by Nishikant Kamat. The drama thriller is the official Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster with the same name.

Coming back to RRR, the movie, bankrolled by DVV Danayya will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna. Set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

