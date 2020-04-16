    For Quick Alerts
      Shruti Haasan On Society’s Double Standards, Says People Judge Women If They Drink Alcohol

      Shruti Haasan, the elder daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has impressed everyone with her beauty, singing and amazing acting skills. However, the actress has always been surrounded by controversies and trolls on social media. Recently, during a media interaction, Shruti opened up about society's double standards towards women.

      Shruti Haasan said, "If a man consumes alcohol, nobody asks him why he drinks. When a woman drinks, people start to talk about it. The women drink alcohol in villages regularly just to withstand the beatings of their husbands. If people who are not understanding this want to make a controversy, it is their controversy, not mine."

      Once upon a time, Shruti Haasan was addicted to alcohol. But she later came out of it and is now feeling good about it. Speaking about that, she said, "I have partied with my friends and consumed the alcohol most of the night. Generally, we consumed alcohol more than what we generally do on Saturday nights. I had enough for my life and now I have decided not to touch it again."(sic)

      "I am saying that I have left the alcohol because I did not want it in my life any more. And the benefits of not have even one glass of beer or wine has been a whole life-changing process in my life. And I realized that not drinking was something that helped me," (sic) Shruti Haasan added.

      On a related note, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing Ravi Teja's wife in his next film, Krack. The film was scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020. However, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the film has been postponed like many other films.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 18:31 [IST]
