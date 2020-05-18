Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Falling In Love: ‘I Am Romantic In The Head, But Then I Like My Space’

South Diva Shruti Haasan is one of the most talented actresses down south. The actress has been keeping herself busy by doing things that she loves amid the lockdown. Of lately, she has been sharing glimpses from her life, trying her hands at cooking, and also giving some serious fitness goals to her followers on social media.

Taking a look at her love life, the actress recently broke up with her long time Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale. Her relationship with him had raised many eyebrows in the past. Post-breakup, she had responded on a reality show about her relationship with him. She was quoted saying, "I was a cool type, very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person and that is the reason why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me."

As per reports, the Race Gurram actress opened up about her love life. She said, "I'm a very romantic person in the sense that I love to feel strongly for somebody, but if I don't feel that emotion then I would not care even if one disappears tomorrow. I love to feel strong when I am attracted to someone. I am romantic in the head, but then I like my space."

Furthermore, she added that being in a relationship is a good learning experience. When asked if she will fall in love again, the actress said, "Why not? I am in the age of falling in love."

Talking about her projects, she will next be seen in Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni alongside Ravi Teja. She is also a part of Tamil movie Laabam which features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Directed by SP Jananathan, the thriller is bankrolled by P Arumuga Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

