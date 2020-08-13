    For Quick Alerts
      Shruti Haasan Takes Up Mahesh Babu’s Green India Challenge; Social Media Awaits Jr NTR’s Pictures!

      Of lately, Vijay won the hearts of the masses after he took up the Green India Challenge. Thalapathy was nominated by Superstar Mahesh Babu who also challenged Shruti Haasan and Jr NTR for the popular tree plantation initiative.

      Well now, south diva Shruti Haasan has taken up the challenge given by the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor in complete style. The Srimanthudu actress was all smiles as she planted an areca palm plant in her garden. She was spotted wearing casual wear with green and black sneakers.

      Posting pictures of the activity, Shruti thanked Mahesh Babu and nominated Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia for the challenge. She wrote, "Thankyou @urstrulyMahesh and @ThisIsDSP for nominating me for the #GreenIndiaChallenge one more step toward a greener India I nominate @iHrithik @RanaDaggubati and @tamannaahspeak."

      Mahesh Babu too appreciated the actress' effort and wrote, "Appreciate it @shrutihaasan Glad to see the initiative gaining momentum." The Actress replied that it was her pleasure and thanked him yet again for nominating.

      Well after Vijay and Shruti Haasan, fans and followers of Mahesh and Jr NTR have their eyes on Tarak's Twitter page. A lot of fans are tweeting, 'Waiting for Jr NTR' as they await mass pictures of him taking up the challenge.

      It is to be noted that the two Tollywood stars (Mahesh and Jr NTR) are good friends in real life and are often seen supporting each other during their films' promotions. Interestingly, there has been a lot of rumours of lately about their collaboration for a multi-starrer bankrolled by Allu Aravind. It is also said that both the actors are impressed with the idea and have given their nod to the renowned producer.

      Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram, while Jr NTR is waiting to resume shoot of his upcoming film with Rajamouli, RRR, which will also feature Ram Charan, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
