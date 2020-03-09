Shruti Haasan To Pair Up With Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab?

Pawan Kalyan indeed had a dhamaka comeback with Vakeel Saab. The movie's recent poster and song release have left his fans gushing, and as per rumours, South diva Shruti Haasan might join the team soon. If she does, she will be essaying the role of the Power Star's wife and Her cameo will be shown in the flashback sequence of the courtroom drama.

On a related note, the actress has earlier worked with Pawan Kalyan in the 2012 movie Gabbar Singh. The movie turned out to be a hit, breaking records for the highest-grossing weekend and highest-grossing first week in the Telugu film industry.

Talking about Vakeel Saab's recent song release, Maguva Maguva has garnered 4.2 Million views so far. Composed by Thaman S, the tribute song has been receiving tremendous response from netizens. The lyrical video, released on the occasion of women's day, features artworks and pictures of inspiring women. The song has been crooned by Sid Sriram and penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry. The film's teaser will likely be released on Ugadi 2020.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood movie Pink. The movie will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sriram Venu, the drama will feature, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the movie is slated to release on May 15, 2020.

