    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shruti Haasan To Pair Up With Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab?

      By
      |

      Pawan Kalyan indeed had a dhamaka comeback with Vakeel Saab. The movie's recent poster and song release have left his fans gushing, and as per rumours, South diva Shruti Haasan might join the team soon. If she does, she will be essaying the role of the Power Star's wife and Her cameo will be shown in the flashback sequence of the courtroom drama.

      Shruti Haasan

      On a related note, the actress has earlier worked with Pawan Kalyan in the 2012 movie Gabbar Singh. The movie turned out to be a hit, breaking records for the highest-grossing weekend and highest-grossing first week in the Telugu film industry.

      Talking about Vakeel Saab's recent song release, Maguva Maguva has garnered 4.2 Million views so far. Composed by Thaman S, the tribute song has been receiving tremendous response from netizens. The lyrical video, released on the occasion of women's day, features artworks and pictures of inspiring women. The song has been crooned by Sid Sriram and penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry. The film's teaser will likely be released on Ugadi 2020.

      Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood movie Pink. The movie will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sriram Venu, the drama will feature, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the movie is slated to release on May 15, 2020.

      Vakeel Saab First Look: Pawan Kalyan Disappoints Women Activists!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X