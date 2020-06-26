Sidhu Jonnalagadda & Krishna And His Leela Director Ravikanth Perepu’s Kissing Photo Goes Viral!

Sidhu Jonnalagadda-starrer Krishna And His Leela directed by Ravikanth Perepu has surprisingly released on Netflix on June 25. It was supposed to release in theatres on May 1, 2020, but due to the lockdown, makers decided to release it on OTT platform. The Telugu-romantic drama also stars Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles. Ever since the film started streaming on Netflix, fans are giving mix responses to the film. But do you know, actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda and director Ravikanth Perepu celebrated the moment of Krishna And His Leela's release in a different style.

For those who are unversed, Sidhu Jonnalagadda also co-wrote Krishna And His Leela. The actor-director duo has been working on the script since 2017. Hence, ahead of the film's release Sidhu and Ravikanth shared a picture of themselves in which they are seen locking lips. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sidhu Jonnalagadda wrote, "Krishna and his leela. All yours, Mic drop!!"

Well, in this black and white picture, one can see, Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Ravikanth Perepu passionately kissing each other. This photo is from the party celebrating the film's release and has gone viral on social media. Fans have even started questioning their sexual orientation.

Coming back to Krishna And His Leela, the film is co-produced by Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions, Viacom 18 and Sanjay Reddy. Earlier, during an interview with a leading portal, Ravikanth Perepu revealed, "The idea of Krishna and His Leela had been with me for a few years. But this wasn't the film I set out to make soon after Kshanam. I had pitched another idea to Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, in vain. But when I pitched Krishna And His Leela to Rana and his father Suresh Babu, they came on board to produce it."