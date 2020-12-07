Singer Sunitha Gets Engaged To Businessman Ram Veerapaneni; Shares Pictures On Facebook With A Beautiful Note

Popular Singer Sunitha Upadrasta recently got engaged to businessman and Managing Director of Whacked Out Media, Ram Veerapaneni. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their close family members in Hyderabad. The singer shared a couple of pictures from her private engagement ceremony on Facebook with a beautiful note.

She wrote, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

In the pictures, one can see Sunitha is looking beautiful in dark blue saree, while Ram Veerapaneni looks handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. The couple looks extremely happy in these pictures, as they are all set to start a new chapter in their lives. Sunitha and Ram took blessings from their parents and share the happiness with their kids.

For the unversed, Sunitha Upadrashta was earlier married to TV producer Kiran Kumar Goparaju. They had two children - son Aakash Goparaju and daughter Shreya Goparaju. After a few years of marriage, Sunitha and Kiran got divorced.

Also Read : Niharika Konidela Wears Her Mother's Saree For Pre-Wedding Ritual; Wins The Internet!

The 42-year-old singer has sung numerous songs in Telugu as well as Tamil. Earlier, in an interview with a leading media channel, Sunitha had said that she won't get married again in her life. On the other hand, her fiancé Ram Veerapaneni is the Managing Director of popular YouTube channel Whacked Out Media.

Also Read : Photos: Singer Sunitha Stars In Anamika Song Kshanam Kshanam

Filmibeat congratulates Sunitha and Ram on their engagement!