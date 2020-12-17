Singer Sunitha’s Wedding Postponed Due To Personal Reasons?

Not too long ago, Sunitha Upadrashta announced her wedding with Ram. Taking to her official social media space, the popular vocalist shared a couple of pictures with a thoughtful post about starting a new life with him. Soon after the news broke out, several media reports suggested that the singer is planning to get married on December 27, 2020, in Hyderabad in a close-knit ceremony.

Well now, as per rumours the wedding has been postponed to another date owing to Sunitha's personal reasons. Reportedly, the singer will now enter wedlock in February 2021. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same, and fans and followers of the singer are now expecting an update from her through her social media handle.

Coming back to the announcement post of Sunitha on Instagram, the singer revealed that Ram, who is reportedly the CEO of a media house, has entered her life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner. She wrote, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life..the moment has finally come.. Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner. We both are delighted to enter wedlock very soon."

She further thanked her fans and followers for their incessant support throughout as the 42-year-old wrote, "Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do."

On a related note, this will mark Sunitha's second wedding. She was earlier married to TV producer Kiran and has two children from her first wedding.

