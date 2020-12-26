Singer Sunitha Upadrashta To Tie The Knot With Ram Veerapaneni On THIS Date?

Noted singer Sunitha Upadrashta recently announced her wedding with Ram Veerapaneni. Though she didn't confirm the date, speculations were rife that the duo might enter wedlock in February 2021. Well now, if reports are to be believed, the popular singer is all set to tie the knot on January 9, 2021, in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the event will be a low-key affair with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

Of late, a few reports suggested that Sunitha and Ram had thrown a party for their close friends in the industry. A few pictures and video of the same went viral on social media, in which actors including Renu Desai and Rohini Naidu were seen enjoying the party with the newly-engaged couple.

Talking about her big announcement on Instagram about starting a new chapter of life with Ram, Sunitha wrote, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life..the moment has finally come.. Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner. We both are delighted to enter wedlock very soon." Sharing a few pictures from the engagement ceremony, she also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support and love.

On a related note, the 42-year-old singer will be tying the knot for the second time. She was earlier married to TV producer Kiran and has two children from her first wedding. Reportedly, Ram is the CEO of a media house.

