Sivaji Raja Is Out Of Danger After Suffering A Massive Stroke

On May 5, senior actor and former president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) Sivaji Raja had suffered a massive stroke at his house in Hyderabad. He was admitted in a hospital, where he was kept under observation in the ICU. And now, the latest update about his health has come out.

According to the latest update, Sivaji Raja has undergone a major heart surgery, which was successful. Doctors have placed a stent in his heart that improved his condition. After keeping him under observation for some more days, he will be discharged from the hospital.

Sivaji Raja is known as one of the most famous comedians and character artists in the South film industry. He has done comic roles and also played father's roles in many films. The actor has appeared in more than 400 films and won four Nandi Awards. He is also a famous name on small-screen for his work in Television serials like Mr Romeo, Alasyam Amrutham Visham, Amrutham, Pandu Mirapakai, Papam Padmanabham and Moguds Pellams.

Sivaji Raja rose to fame with the TV serial Amrutham, which was aired on MAA TV. It got a solid response from the viewers and has run successfully for several years. The senior artist has featured in popular films like Mental Madhilo, Nakshatram, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Jai Simha, MLA, Neevevaro, Nela Ticket, Brochevarevarura, Villain, Ammammagarillu, Srimanthudu, Vaddu Bava Tappu, Ugadi, Vinodham, Viyyalavari Kayyalu, Vajram and Yamagola Malli Modalayindi.