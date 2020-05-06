    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Sivaji Raja Suffers A Massive Stroke; Hospitalised In Hyderabad

      Senior actor and former president of Movie Artists Association (MAA) Sivaji Raja recently suffered a massive stroke at his home in Hyderabad. On Tuesday night, he was admitted in a hospital in Hyderabad, where he has been kept under observation in the ICU.

      Thankfully, Sivaji Raja is said to be stable and the team of doctors are likely to place a stent in his heart on May 7. The actor is known as one of the most popular comedians and character artists of South Indian Film Industry. He has done comic roles and also played father's roles in many films.

      Sivaji Raja

      Sivaji Raja has appeared in more than 400 films and has won four Nandi awards. He is popular for his work in Television serials Mr Romeo, Alasyam Amrutham Visham, Amrutam, Pandu Mirapakai, Papam Padmanabham and Moguds Pellams.

      Sivaji came to spotlight with the TV serial Amrutham, which was aired on MAA TV. It had got a solid response from the viewers and was telecasted for several years successfully. Apart from TV, Sivaji Raja has also featured in popular movies like Nakshatram, Mental Madhilo, Jai Simha, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, MLA, Nela Ticket, Neevevaro, Brochevarevarura, Ammammagarillu, Srimanthudu, Vaddu Bava Tappu, Ugadi, Villain, Vinodam, Vajram, Viyyalavari Kayyalu and Yamagola Malli Modalayindi.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
