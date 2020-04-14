Sivakarthikeyan To Star In Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Tamil Remake?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the Allu Arjun starring family entertainer that hit the theaters in January 2020, had emerged as the Sankranthi winner of the year. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial had also emerged as one of the biggest successes of the Telugu cinema to date. Reportedly, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will get a Tamil remake soon.

According to the latest reports, popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has been roped in to essay the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Allu Arjun starring blockbuster. As per the latest updates, the remake rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo have been bagged by a leading production banner of the Tamil film industry.

If the reports are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan is keen to reprise Allu Arjun's role in the Tamil remake of the movie, and immediately said yes when he was offered the project. However, both the production banner and the actor have not reacted to the reports yet. But the sources suggest that the project is expected to have an official announcement very soon.

Recently, it was reported that some leading production banners of Bollywood were also keen to bag the remake rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. But, the producers of the project, Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna have decided to not sell the Hindi remake rights of the Trivikram directorial, as they are planning to remake it on their own.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo marked Allu Arjun's grand comeback to the success track after a low phase. The movie marked Arjun's third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivasan, after the 2012-released Julayi and 2015 movie S/O Sathyamurthy.

Pooja Hegde appeared as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun in the movie, which featured Jayaram, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Rohini, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Navdeep, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vennela Kishore, and so on in the supporting roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Also Read:

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru & More: Telugu Films To Watch After Theaters Shutdown!