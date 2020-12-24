Solo Brathuke So Better Day 1 Collection: Sai Dharam Tej Starrer Opens To Positive Response

Sai Dharam Tej's highly awaited film Solo Brathuke So Better has released today (December 25, 2020) on the special occasion of Christmas. The romantic-comedy-drama has become the first film to be released at the theatres post a 10-month break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The film released in 384+ theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has opened to some solid response at the box office. Solo Brathuke So Better has garnered huge attention for Sai Dharam and Nabha Natesh's impeccable performance and the quirky story of the film. The box-office target of the film on Day 1 is Rs 8.5 crore.

Check Out Solo Brathuke So Better's Theatre Count In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Nizam- 164

Andhra- 140+

Ceeded- 80+

Total AP And TG- 384+

Well, talking about the cast and crew of the film, Solo Brathuke So Better directed by Subbu also features Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Ajay, Sathya and Kalyani Natarajan. With music composed by S Thaman, the songs for the film have been crooned by popular singers Armaan Mallik, Sid Sriram, Nakash Aziz and Vishal Dadlani.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Sai Dharam Tej-starrer has camera cranked by Venkat C Dilip and editing done by Naveen Nooli.

