Solo Brathuke So Better Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Solo Brathuke So Better starring Sai Dharam and Nabha Natesh released Yesterday (December 25, 2020) at the theatres on the special occasion of Christmas. The rom-com directed by Subbu has become the latest victim of piracy. Solo Brathuke So Better, which marks the first film to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, the makers postponed the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Ajay, Sathya and Kalyani Natarajan. Solo Brathuke So Better revolves around the love story of a young man who believed and preached in the philosophy of being single and happy in his college days.

The highly awaited film launched on October 7, 2019, has music composed by S Thaman. The songs in the film have been crooned by singers including Armaan Mallik, Sid Sriram, Nakash Aziz and Vishal Dadlani. Solo Brathuke So Better has camera cranked by Venkat C Dilip and editing done by Naveen Nooli.

