Solo Brathuke So Better Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About The Sai Dharam Tej Starrer

The highly awaited film of the year Solo Brathuke So Better has released today (December 25, 2020), on the special occasion of Christmas. The film which was earlier slated to release on May 1, 2020, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Featuring talented actors Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh, the rom-com has become the first movie to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Directed by Subbu and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Ajay, Sathya and Kalyani Natarajan. The music for the film has been composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman, while the camera is cranked by Venkat C Dilip. Interestingly, Solo Brathuke So Better which is released in more than 400 theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expecting a box office target of Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1 of its release.

Solo Brathuke So Better revolves around the love story of a young man who believed and preached in the philosophy of being single and happy in his college days. Well, as the film garners a mixed response from the audience, let's check out what Twitterati feel about Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better.

/_ucky@Alwyslucky

First half Thumbs up

Second half Thumbs down...One time watchable

Saikoushik Tarakian @saikoushik9999

Just now completed

Overall Excellent movie

Nice story manchi msg ichadu

Songs peaks lo unnayi

@IamSaiDharamTej dance

Baga vesadu Simple steps superb

#SoloBrathukeSoBetter

#CelebrateCinema

Surya Teja Srinivas@SuryaTejaSrini1

#SoloBrathukeSoBetter

First half :

Nice mix of comedy and emotion

Some scenes evoke full laughter especially vennala Kishore interval scene, no heroine in first half, sai tej Anna as usual rocks

Two songs came both nice, 2 scenes r boring that's it

3.5/5 first half

Ful fun

