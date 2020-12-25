    For Quick Alerts
      Solo Brathuke So Better Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Think About The Sai Dharam Tej Starrer

      The highly awaited film of the year Solo Brathuke So Better has released today (December 25, 2020), on the special occasion of Christmas. The film which was earlier slated to release on May 1, 2020, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

      Featuring talented actors Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh, the rom-com has become the first movie to release in theatres post the COVID-19 lockdown.

      Solo Brathuke So Better

      Directed by Subbu and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, the film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Ajay, Sathya and Kalyani Natarajan. The music for the film has been composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman, while the camera is cranked by Venkat C Dilip. Interestingly, Solo Brathuke So Better which is released in more than 400 theatres of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is expecting a box office target of Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1 of its release.

      Solo Brathuke So Better revolves around the love story of a young man who believed and preached in the philosophy of being single and happy in his college days. Well, as the film garners a mixed response from the audience, let's check out what Twitterati feel about Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better.

      /_ucky@Alwyslucky

      First half Thumbs up

      Second half Thumbs down...One time watchable

      Saikoushik Tarakian @saikoushik9999

      Just now completed

      Overall Excellent movie

      Nice story manchi msg ichadu

      Songs peaks lo unnayi

      @IamSaiDharamTej dance

      Baga vesadu Simple steps superb

      #SoloBrathukeSoBetter

      #CelebrateCinema

      Surya Teja Srinivas@SuryaTejaSrini1

      #SoloBrathukeSoBetter

      First half :

      Nice mix of comedy and emotion

      Some scenes evoke full laughter especially vennala Kishore interval scene, no heroine in first half, sai tej Anna as usual rocks

      Two songs came both nice, 2 scenes r boring that's it

      3.5/5 first half

      Ful fun

