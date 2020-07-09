Sri Rapaka Slams Raashi Khanna: She Used To Hurt My Self Respect

Sri Rapaka has been the talk of the town since her recent movie Naked released. The actress who appeared in a bold avatar in the Ram Gopal Varma directorial, has yet again made it to the headlines for her allegations against South diva Raashi Khanna. During an interview with a YouTube channel, Sri Rapaka, who has earlier worked in various films as a fashion designer, said that the Supreme actress used to torture her during the filming of the movie.

She was quoted as saying, "While working for Supreme movie, Raashi Khanna called me at 3'o clock to the film set to drape her a saree. At the location, there were almost 150 people around her including women, who could have helped her with the saree. She made me travel from a very distance to the film sets just for a saree. She used to make me wait for hours and torture me while hurting my self-respect."

She also added that Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi is aware of Raashi Khanna's behaviour towards her. Well, with the serious allegations made by Sri Rapaka, we will have to wait and watch how the World Famous Lover actress responds to the same.

On a related note, Sri Rapaka's recently released Naked was out on Shreyas ET and RGV World on June 27 and garnered huge appreciation on social media. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, Naked became the first movie to be released in the maximum number of languages on an OTT platform. The 22-minutes long movie is streamed on a pay-per-view model for which a viewer has to pay Rs 200.

