Sri Rapaka To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4?

Of lately, actress and former costume designer Sri Rapaka garnered the attention of the netizens with her bold avatar in Ram Gopal Varma's adult-themed movie Naked. Her recent interview with a YouTube channel erupted a new controversy as she blamed south diva Raashi Khanna for hurting her self-respect. She said Khanna kept her waiting for hours in the name of costumes.

Well now, it looks like the makers of Bigg Boss are completely impressed with her straight forward way of looking at things, as reports suggest that the team has approached the actress for the next season of the reality show. Several media reports claim that Sri Rapaka has nodded a yes to the team, to enter the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers and the Naked actress about the same.

Talking about her indifferences with Raashi Khanna, Sri revealed that the Supreme movie actress had called her at 3'o clock in the morning to the film set to just drape a saree, where several women were already present who could have helped her. She was quoted as saying, "While working for Supreme movie, Raashi Khanna called me at 3'o clock to the film set to drape her a saree. At the location, there were almost 150 people around her including women, who could have helped her with the saree. She made me travel from a very distance to the film sets just for a saree. She used to make me wait for hours and torture me while hurting my self-respect."

On a related note, Sri Rapaka's recent movie Naked was released on Shreyas ET and RGV World amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 22-minutes long movie is now streaming on a pay-per-view model, for which a viewer has to pay Rs 200.

