      Sri Reddy Calls Aswathama’s Naga Shaurya, A Talented & Handsome Actor

      By
      |

      The controversial queen of Telugu cinema Sri Reddy knows how to stay in limelight. Recently, the actress, who is known for taking digs at popular actors of Tollywood, made surprising comment on Mahesh Babu when his film Sarileru Neekevvaru was released. She called him 'Prince of Tollywood' and a 'moon'. Now, she made a positive comment on Naga Shaurya, whose movie Aswathama was released yesterday (January 31).

      Sri Reddy shared a post on Facebook that read, "Naga Sourya lanti talented n handsome heroes ni thokkakandi ra thokkalo mega heroes kosam. (Do not underestimate talented heroes like Naga Shaurya for the sake of other useless mega heroes.)"

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Many users agreed with Sri Reddy's comment and said that Naga Shaurya is indeed a talented actor. Take a look at a few users' comments:

      • Mahi Mahesh Reddy: Kada he is really talented hero.
      • CH Babu S: he is really talented Sri garu.
      • Prasanth Verma: Bagundi movie. He is our responsible star.
      • Ranga Swamy: Movie already got hit talk..... blockbuster.

      For the uninitiated, Aswathama, which features, Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada, Sargun Kaur Luthra in the pivotal roles, has been getting positive responses from the audiences. Apparently, the movie is based on a shocking incident that happened in the life of the actor's close friend in Mumbai. The film discusses the atrocities and issues concerning woman's safety.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
      X