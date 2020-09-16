Sri Reddy Expresses Willingness To Name Tollywood Actors Who Are Drug Abusers

In a recent video shared by Sri Reddy on her Facebook handle, the actress expressed her willingness to name top Tollywood actors who are drug abusers.

In the 8-minute-45-second video, the actress stated that she is ready to disclose the names of Telugu stars if given police security by the government. She also revealed about the rave and house parties, where celebrities were spotted abusing drugs. Sri Reddy further added that the children of the big Tollywood actors are also responsible for conducting such rave parties.

In the video, the Aravind 2 actress was seen requesting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to arrest a popular Telugu (also Bollywood) actress who was reportedly named by Rhea Chakraborty during interrogation in connection with the Bollywood drug scandal. She said, "The officials concerned should conduct an intense probe and punish the guilty, whichever industry it is, including Tollywood." Sri Reddy also heaped praises on BJP for handling Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

Notably, actress Madhavi Latha had also requested the NCB to take a close look at Tollywood too. During a media interaction, the Mithunam actress alleged that drug parties are common in the industry and therefore the NCB authorities of Telangana should keep an eye on celebrities associated with the same. Madhavi Latha had also said that though she has seen celebs abusing drugs, she didn't reveal about it because she believes that there is a huge mafia behind the illegal doing.

On a related note, the NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and others in connection with the drug racket which is reportedly rampant in Bollywood. As far as Sandalwood is concerned, actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have been taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch wing of the Bengaluru police on drug-related charges.

Sri Reddy Takes A Dig At Nayanthara's Past Relationships

Sri Reddy's Controversial Remark On AR Murugadoss And Women Will Shock You!