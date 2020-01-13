Sri Reddy Makes Surprising Comment On Sarileru Neekevvaru Actor Mahesh Babu!

Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of the Tollywood, is known for slamming and making fun of big celebrities of the film industry. Surprisingly, the actress had good words for Mahesh Babu, who is grabbing headlines for his new film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress called him the prince of Tollywood and a moon! Take a look at her comment. Also, read on to know how fans reacted to comment.

Sri Reddy Is All Praise For Mahesh Babu! Sri Reddy shared a post on Facebook that read, "Sari leru nekkevvaru mahesh babu garu..u r a prince of tollywood.. rest of them r stars u r a moon..." Sri Reddy’s Comment Grabbed Attention The controversial actress' comment grabbed attention from Superstar Mahesh Babu fans. Take a look at a few comments. Md Irfan wrote, "Thank you for pic." Mahesh Babu’s Fans Thank The Actress Uday Reddy Dhfm: Thank u akkayyo. Murari Uday: ♥️Thanku. Sagar Nandal: Tq mam it mind blowing movie. Naag G: Finally one positive post from you. A Few Users Trolled The Actress A few others trolled the actress. One of the users commented, "Star is bigger than moon😀😀😀," Another fan commented, "Lol..stars are more bigger and brighter than moon..."

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti and Bandla Ganesh. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 2 Box Office Collection Report: The Film Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down!

Also Read: Sri Reddy Trolls Allu Arjun Again: It's Natural Hair Or Wig?